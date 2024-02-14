Pittsburgh eatery named to Yelp's list of top 100 most romantic restaurants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Valentine's Day, and love is in the air in Pittsburgh. A Lawrenceville eatery made Yelp's list of the top 100 most romantic restaurants.

Pusadee's Garden, a Thai restaurant on Butler Street, came in at No. 75 on the list. Yelp lists the restaurant's popular dishes as their pumpkin curry, pork belly and crispy shrimp.

Yelp says the top 100 most romantic restaurants in the U.S. all received high-star ratings from the website's "most starry-eyed reviewers."

Italian restaurants are reportedly the most popular Valentine's Day destination, accounting for 12% of all reservations booked through Yelp for the holiday last year. The second most popular dinner is seafood, claiming 10% of Valentine's Day reservations. Couples are also choosing "elevated" sushi places for their romantic dinners, Yelp says.

Two other Pennsylvania restaurants made the list. HONEY Restaurant in Doylestown came in at No. 17 and Talula's Garden in Philadelphia snagged the 20th spot.

According to Yelp, the most romantic restaurant in the country is Penumbra in Chicago, which is described by one reviewer as "a very affordable steakhouse that's intimate but not pretentious." Rounding out the top three are Pane & Vino, a trattoria in Miami Beach, and Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale, Arizona.

To make the list, Yelp said it found restaurants with a large concentration of reviews mentioning words and phrases like "romantic," "date night" and "Valentine," then ranked those using a number of factors like the total volume and ratings of reviews with those keywords.