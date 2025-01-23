Pittsburgh restaurant, chefs named semifinalists for 2025 James Beard Awards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One restaurant and several chefs in Pittsburgh have been named semifinalists for this year's James Beard Awards.

The semifinalists for the 2025 James Beard Awards, which "recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries" were announced Wednesday and one Pittsburgh restaurant and three chefs found their names included among those up for being honored this year in the Mid-Atlantic Region, which covers Pennsylvania, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia.

Finalists will be announced on April 2 and winners will be announced on June 16.

Apteka in Bloomfield

The two chefs who run the popular Bloomfield restaurant known for its vegan spin on eastern European dishes and their use of fermentation and produce have been nominated for best chef.

It's not the first time Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski have been given high praise, however.

The restaurant was previously named one of the top 50 restaurants in America by the New York Times and the two have previously been finalists for Best Chef.

Fet-Fisk in Bloomfield

The popular Bloomfield spot that highlighs regional seasonal produce and use sustainably-sourced meat and seafood and has an extensive wine list is up for Best New Restaurant.

The restaurant previously was named one of the best 50 places to eat in America by the New York Times and one of 2024's best new restaurants by Eater.

Chengdu Gourmet in Squirrel Hill

Wei Zhu, the chef who owns and runs Chengdu Gourmet in Squirrel Hill is one of the semifinalists for Best Chef.

The restaurant specializes in American-Chinese and Sichuan specialties with popular dishes like Kung Pao chicken and cumin lamb.