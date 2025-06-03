Pittsburgh artist speaks out after murals were found with racist, antisemitic graffiti

Hateful messages were recently found covering renowned Pittsburgh artist Kyle Holbrook's work. Holbrook now plans to take a stand against hate.

Holbrook is known for his community murals. So far, he's completed over 800 murals and community art projects across 43 countries and 49 states.

His murals are not just works of art, they're a piece of each community's heart.

"Over 2,000 people from Oakland, students, teachers, faculty, we're able to help paint it, which was great," said Holbrook.

He's currently a Pittsburgh resident, but Holbrook just finished a three-mural series in Oakland, California, about inclusion. He left Oakland to continue painting in other West Coast states, only to find out someone had painted racial and antisemetic graffiti on top of the mural.

"(I was) really surprised. It hurts to see," said Holbrook.

It wasn't the only one defaced in the past two weeks, though. Hateful images were seen covering a different mural of legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson.

"That just happened in Miami. It's a mural that I painted in 2012 about the Negro League," Holbrook said. "The 'n word' right over his whole image. And a swastika as well. And for that same messaging to be on two different murals on two different sides of the country was alarming."

It's coast-to-coast damage.

"These are cowards who are doing it."

Holbrook is recognized for his public art projects, promoting social justice; his work was even displayed in Paris during the 2024 Olympics.

He told KDKA-TV that he won't be silenced, and his work won't stop after people vandalized it.

"You can't erase history, you can't erase culture, you can't erase me," Holbrook said.

Each piece displays vibrant colors, character, and inspiring words. It's a painted space for love, not hate, that he plans on bringing back.

"Because good always wins, and hate can't win, and God is on the good side," said Holbrook.

Holbrook said his next stop is Seattle, but he hopes to repaint the Miami mural eventually.

In the meantime, the hate messages on the mural in Oakland, California, have already been painted over, and it'll be unveiled again in September.