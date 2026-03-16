Wind advisory in effect for the Pittsburgh area while some still without power from Friday high winds

A wind advisory is in place Monday for all of western Pennsylvania as parts of the region are still without power from high winds on Friday night.

The National Weather Service says a wind advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. on Monday for all of western Pennsylvania, parts of eastern Ohio, and the West Virginia panhandle.

Winds on Monday are expected to be in the 15 to 20 mile per hour range with gusts as high as 50 miles per hour.

A wind advisory is in place for all of western Pennsylvania with possible gusts as high as 50 miles per hour on Monday. KDKA Weather Center

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects," the advisory said. "Tree limbs could be blown down a few power outages may result."

The National Weather Service said that a strong cold front is expected to move across the region Monday morning and that the strongest winds are expected to be associated with a line of showers ahead of the front.

Parts of the Pittsburgh area remain without power after strong winds swept through the region on Friday, leaving behind downed trees, damaged power lines, and widespread outages.

Duquesne Light said full power restoration could take another day or more as crews continue repairs. But, with the forecast also predicting windy conditions through Sunday and Monday, it could slow recovery efforts.

Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Fayette and Westmoreland counties

With a wind advisory in place for all of western Pennsylvania, the higher elevation areas of Fayette and Westmoreland counties are expected to receive snow Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said a winter weather advisory will take effect Monday at 5 p.m. and remain in place until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the advisory said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches."