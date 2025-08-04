It's going to be a pleasant day today in the Pittsburgh area

It's going to be a pleasant day in the Pittsburgh area with several more dry days ahead in the forecast.

Any Alert Days Ahead? No, unless Canadian smoke gets out of hand

Aware: While still nearly a week away, our next good chance for rain may come from tropical moisture moving inland from the East Coast.

A/C units continue to get a break heading into the week with mild mornings giving way to pleasant afternoon weather each day this work week. Humidity levels will tick up, with Wednesday through Saturday dealing with low to moderate humidity levels. Humidity levels remain low today and Tuesday.

With humidity levels low, and high pressure in place, our rain chances will remain low to non-existent through Saturday. Our only real concern with the weather will come with some potential hazy skies due to Canadian smoke that will be in place most of the week.

At this point, it looks like the smoke will be thickest east of the Laurel Highlands up into New York through Wednesday. While my model data of smoke cuts off on Wednesday, where and how it is situated makes me believe that if data stretched out beyond Wednesday, there would be improvement for all points around our region.

The other thing I am watching is the east coast and the Atlantic Ocean. Right now we have a cluster of non-tropical storms sitting just off the East Coast near Savannah, Georgia. There is some broad circulation going on right now, and the Hurricane Center places a 30% chance of formation of a tropical system in this cluster over the next week.

For us, it doesn't really matter if it turns tropical or not; it is pegged to be our next good chance for rain here locally. If it impacts our area, it would occur late Sunday into Monday and Tuesday.

A potential monster storm is coming off of the African coast

Behind that another system, that has the potential to be a monster storm, is currently coming off the African coast. The African dust storms have historically turned into some of the most powerful and destructive hurricanes.

The Hurricane Center gives this storm a 50 percent chance for development over the next week. That percentage is probably low.

The current upper air profile is conducive for East Coast storms moving up and along the Appalachian Mountains over the next two weeks. While too early to know where these potential storms may head, it bears watching with our current set-up.