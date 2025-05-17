Three western Pennsylvania teachers named finalists for 2026 Pa. Teacher of the Year

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, along with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, announced the 12 finalists for the 2026 Commonwealth Teacher of the Year Award.

Among the 12 finalists are three teachers from western Pennsylvania.

They include Katherine Blandino-Nienhuls of Pittsburgh Public Schools, Jennifer Nesser of Laurel Highlands School District, and Rebecca Showalter of the Mount Lebanon School District.

"Ask anyone if they remember the teacher who inspired them most, and nearly everyone will immediately smile and name an educator from their past," said Pennsylvania's Acting Secretary of Education, Dr. Carrie Rowe. "Excellent educators make a lifelong impact on the learners they serve each day in classrooms across the Commonwealth, and these 12 finalists demonstrate the qualities needed in a great teacher: supportive, engaged, and passionate about the learners in their care."

The winner of the award will be announced at a ceremony in early December, and they will represent Pennsylvania at local, regional, and national events, including a National Teacher of the Year ceremony at the White House.

Last year's winner, Leon Smith, a secondary teacher at Haverford High School in Haverford, Pa., has spent 22 years with the district, teaching several courses including honors and AP social studies, and 10th and 12th grade African-American studies.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year, Ashlie Crosson, was named the National Teacher of the Year, becoming the first-ever Pennsylvania teacher to win that honor. Crosson teaches 10th-grade English and AP language & composition at Mifflin High School in Lewistown, Pa.

The full list of nominees is below.

Whitney Bellomo, Dallastown Area School District, York County

Nicole Birkbeck, Council Rock School District, Bucks County

Katherine Blandino-Nienhuls, Pittsburgh Public School District, Allegheny County

Renee Decker, Central York School District, York County

Madeline Loring, Jefferson-Morgan School District, Jefferson County

Jenna Love, Elizabethtown Area School District, Lancaster County

Jennifer Nesser, Laurel Highlands School District, Fayette County

Ashley Oldham, Big Spring School District, Cumberland County

Andrea Rutledge, Hempfield School District, Lancaster County

Rachel Sebastian, Governor Mifflin School District, Berks County

Rebecca Showalter, Mount Lebanon School District, Allegheny County

Elizabeth Troxell, Penns Valley Area School District, Centre County

You can learn more about the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year program on the Pennsylvania Department of Education's website at this link.