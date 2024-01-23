Pittsburgh-area nonprofits share $50K in donations from NRG Energy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tuesday is a big day for several local non-profits that are being rewarded for their efforts to give back to the Pittsburgh area.

NRG, the energy company, gave a total of $50,000 in donations to four different nearby charities, voted on by the public. This is a part of the company's annual giving program.

"It goes to a public vote, so we know in Pittsburgh what are the organizations people really feel strongly about, and those are the ones we get to recognize. These people not only do a lot of good for their communities but they're really connected with their communities and listed the support of the people they served to raise the awareness," said Mike Rombach, vice president of NRG Energy Philadelphia.

The charities receiving these donations include Beverly's Birthdays BikePGH, the Hannahtopia Foundation and the Lower Valley Community Food Bank.

NRG also made donations to charities in other parts of the state and New Jersey.