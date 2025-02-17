Cold temperatures are going to be sticking around for the Pittsburgh area this week

Are you ready for another blast of cold temperatures for the Pittsburgh area? Bitter temperatures are going to be sticking around throughout the region this week.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Yes. Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to snow through the morning. Tomorrow may become a First Alert Weather Day due to cold weather in place for the morning.

Aware: Over the weekend we saw 4.8" of snow falling with overall precipitation totals of 1.85"

As the snow comes to an end, cold weather is just settling in and will be here for the majority of the week.

While most advisories come to an end at 10 a.m., blizzard warnings in higher elevations continue through 3 p.m.

Nearly 100 schools and organizations have adjusted plans for the day due to the winter weather.

Most snow will come to an end this morning. Higher elevations will continue with a low snow chance but with blowing snow through at least 3 p.m. today.

Blizzard warnings for higher elevations will end this afternoon. High temperatures have already been hit today with the rest of the 'day' seeing temperatures hovering near 20 degrees. Our daily low will be hit just before midnight. I have Pittsburgh's low at 12 degrees.

Tuesday morning temperatures will dip to single digits with wind chills expected to fall below 0°.

There's a Cold Weather Advisory in place for a couple of communities (Butler, Indiana, Armstrong, Fayette, & Somerset) due to the cold. Expect a number of school delays due to the cold.

While not as cold as Tuesday, the rest of the week is expected to see temperatures well below normal for this time of the year. The average high temperature today is 40 degrees. We finally crack 30 degrees again with temperatures on Saturday.

Over the next 7 days, I have us failing to reach the daily average temperature. The 'warmest' day of the week will be on Sunday with highs hitting the upper 30s with lows in the low 20s.

Sunday and today will be the only times this week where I am expecting to see temperatures in the 20s. By the time you read this the chance for 20s will have come and gone for today.

