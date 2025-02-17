Blizzard warning, winter weather advisories issued for parts of the Pittsburgh area

Winter weather advisories are in place for most of the Pittsburgh area while parts of Westmoreland and Fayette counties are under a blizzard warning through this afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Allegheny, Armstrong, Clarion and counties. The advisory is in place through 7 a.m.

The National Weather Service says the affected counties and areas could expect to see an additional snow accumulation up to one inch. This comes on top of any snow that already arrived over the weekend. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph in the areas under the winter weather advisory, as well.

In the eastern parts of Fayette and Westmoreland counties, a blizzard warning is in place through 3 p.m. Monday. The blizzard warning also is in effect for Somerset county, northeastern West Virginia, and western Maryland.

The National Weather Service says the areas under the blizzard warning could expect to see an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation and wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

The morning commute could be impacted by the wintry conditions as the high winds could bring down tree branches or power lines.

Several dozen school districts and organizations throughout the area have implemented delays or closings and have adjusted plans for the day due to the wintry weather.

The fire chief in East Brady Borough, Clarion County said he's been monitoring the Allegheny River for ice jams that can quickly raise the river level and cause extensive damages.