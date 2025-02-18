Cold weather advisory in place for parts of Pittsburgh area with sub-zero wind chills expected

A cold weather advisory has been issued for parts of the Pittsburgh area with sub-zero wind chills expected across the region on Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service says the cold weather advisory is in place for Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and parts of Fayette and Westmoreland counties through 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The NWS says that air temperatures in the single digits with elevated wind will result in bitter cold wind chills for the area.

Wind chills as low as -13 degrees are expected for some places in the Pittsburgh area.

Places farther north like Oil City could see wind chills from -15 to -25 degrees.

When wind chills reach -15 degrees, hypothermia can set in if the proper precautions aren't taken, including wearing the appropriate clothing, hats, and gloves.

Nearly 100 schools and organizations throughout the Pittsburgh area have issued delays or adjusted plans for the day due to the extremely cold weather.

The City of Pittsburgh will have six Healthy Active Living Centers activated as warming shelters that will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The NWS says even if your county or area aren't included in the cold weather advisory, you still should exercise caution and protect yourself, your pets, your plants, and your pipes.

Tips for braving the cold

There are a few things to keep in mind over the next few days to make sure you, your pets and your home survive the bitter blast.

Make sure you change your furnace filter to ensure it runs efficiently. Keep your thermostat at the same temperature around the clock. If you heat with propane, make sure your tank is above 20%.

Open your vents in the basement to protect your pipes from freezing.

If you're going to use a space heater, make sure the area around it is clean and always plug them directly into the wall. Don't use an extension cord and never use them while sleeping.

And remember: if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pets, so bring them inside. Experts say time outside should be limited, so keep the walks to 10 to 15 minutes.