After "severely frostbitten" dog rescued in Beaver County, humane society urges people to protect pets

Ask Dr. Mike: Keeping your pets safe in the winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a "severely frostbitten" dog was brought to the Beaver County Humane Society, requiring multiple surgeries and toe amputations, the shelter is urging the public to protect their pets during this frigid blast of winter weather.

A day before Christmas Eve, the humane society says a stray skinny 13-year-old dog was found huddled on a porch with swollen and bleeding paws. A good Samaritan brought the dog to the emergency vet where it was discovered that the pup had been left in the cold so long he developed severe frostbite on all four paws.

(Photo: Beaver County Humane Society)

When Max arrived at Beaver County Humane Society, the medical team worried he wouldn't make it. But three surgeries later — including three toe amputations — the shelter says Max's spirits are rising.

Max will likely have to endure additional surgery and his recovery will be long and complicated, but the Beaver County Humane Society says he's walking on his bandaged paws and is slowly opening up to staff.

How to protect pets from cold weather

Pittsburgh is in the middle of a stretch of below-freezing temperatures, with lows in the single digits forecasted for Friday. The shelter says Max's situation is a "sobering reminder" that bitter winter temperatures can quickly lead to hypothermia, frostbite and even death.

"We cannot emphasize this enough—most animals are vulnerable to extreme cold, just like humans," said Beaver County Humane Society executive director Alison Yazer. "If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet. Please bring them indoors and provide a warm, safe space for them."

Even if you have a pet that typically stays outdoors, the Beaver County Humane Society says it needs extra protection during the winter. Ensure all pets have access to a warm, sheltered area inside your home.

If a pet has to stay outside, the shelter says to make sure they have an insulated, windproof shelter with straw bedding and access to fresh water.

The shelter also says to limit your pet's time outdoors and always supervise them. Experts recommends using pet-safe booties or balm to protect their paws from ice and salt.

And if you see an animal left outside or in distress, call your local animal control or shelter to get them help.