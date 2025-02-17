Pittsburgh area school closings and delays for Tuesday, Feb. 18
School closings and delays are coming in across the Pittsburgh area, with the wind chill expected to make temperatures feel below zero on Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a cold weather advisory that goes into effect Monday night and will be in place through Tuesday morning.
The NWS says there's potential for wind chills to be -10 to -15 degrees in the higher elevations of Westmoreland, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion and Indiana counties.
