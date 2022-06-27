City announces schedule and security detail for opening of the Sue Murray pool

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ahead of its opening on Wednesday, the city is announcing the summer schedule for the Sue Murray pool on the North Side.

The pool will be open Monday-Thursday from noon to 4:45 p.m., starting on June 29. It will open on Saturdays from 1-5:45 p.m., starting on July 9, the city said.

During hours of operation, the city said the Public Safety Department will have a security detail on duty.

Here is the schedule provided by the city.

Hours of Operation for Sue Murray Pool – Starting on Wednesday, June 29th

Monday through Thursday

12:00 PM – 4:45 PM

First hour of operation will have space for adult lap swim.

Saturdays (starting July 9th)

1:00 PM – 5:45 PM

Open Swim

The delayed opening comes after the community collected signatures and called on Mayor Ed Gainey and leaders to reopen the facility.

The city reportedly cited lifeguard staffing shortages and reports of crime, including drug issues and fights, for not opening the pool this year. Gainey said his team was working through how to address the safety concerns.

As part of the reopening plan, the city has also updated the Riverview Park pool schedule. It will be closed this Wednesday and Thursday to help transition to the new schedule.

New Hours for Riverview Pool – Starting on Friday, July 1st.

Friday and Monday:

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM - adult lap swim

1:00 PM – 7:00 PM - open swim

7:00 PM – 7:45 PM - adult lap swim

Saturday & Sunday:

1:00 PM - 5:45 PM

The city also announced the Ammon swimming pool is closed just for today, June 27, due to a maintenance issue.