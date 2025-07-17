Construction underway on 21 West luxury apartment complex on Pittsburgh's North Shore

Construction is underway on a new luxury apartment complex that will be located near PNC Park on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

The $100 million development known as 21 West is expected to be the first of its kind in Pittsburgh.

The drilling for the foundation and the moving of dirt are underway on 21 West, which will open in early 2027.

"We're raising a bar on living in the city of Pittsburgh," said Shawn Fox, CEO of Oxford Development. "It's an 11 story high rise with first floor retail and it has everything."

The complex will be made up of 291 units with a mixture of studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom units.

21 West's top floor will have some features like a sky bar, a golf simulator room, a podcast room, and other things like that.

Yes, a golf simulator room.

"On the top floor, too," Fox said. "Imagine that Masters party at the golf simulator room."

The complex will also have a pool that will sit above the first floor, around 20 feet from ground level.

Renderings show the pool terrace for the 21 West luxury apartment complex that's being built near PNC Park on Pittsburgh's North Shore. RDC

21 West's units will all be for rent, with some designed for short stays.

"We think there's a market for people traveling in for a game day and want to have an experience," Fox said.

Fox says experiencing the things the city has to offer will be what 21 West living will be all about.

"To live here, you have to want to be in an action where there's events, whether it's a concert, whether it's a baseball game, whether it's a Steeler game, whether it's an event at the Warhol or at the Science Center," Fox said. "So you're buying into what the action is down here, and we want to be a part of the neighborhood of the North Shore."

Fox expects 21 West to attract a wide range of residents from young professionals to professional athletes and corporate professionals.

Specific figures of what rent rates are expected to be haven't been released, but Fox says the rates will be competitive with other higher end locations on the city's South Side or in the Strip District and there have already been a list of people who want to be among 21 West's first residents.