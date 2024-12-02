Pitt women's volleyball team earns No. 1 overall seed in NCAA tournament

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt's women's volleyball team has earned the overall No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament.

Pitt has been a No. 1 seed in the tournament the past three years, making it to the Final Four each time.

This is the first time in program history that the Panthers have earned the overall top seed in the tournament.

Number ☝️overall seed for the first time EVER!



Let's dance through Pittsburgh!! 💃🕺👯‍♀️



🔗 https://t.co/zrDeM2d7Ts pic.twitter.com/nJ3bnfmPcf — Pitt Volleyball (@Pitt_VB) December 1, 2024

Pitt went 29-1 this season and won the ACC title outright with a 3-2 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday. The team's lone loss this season was to SMU.

Nebraska, Penn State, and Louisville are the three other No. 1 seeds in the tournament.

Pitt will kick off its quest for a national championship on Friday evening when they host Morehead State at the Petersen Events Center at 7:00.

Saturday's tentative second round matchup between the winner of Oklahoma and UTEP will also be held at the Petersen Events Center.