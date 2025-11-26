Pitt jumps back into College Football Playoff rankings headed into Miami matchup

Pitt has jumped back into the College Football Playoff rankings headed into the team's game this weekend against Miami.

The Panthers received the No. 22 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings that were released Tuesday after beating Georgia Tech over the weekend.

The win against Georgia Tech also propelled Pitt back into the AP Top 25 rankings.

No. 22 Pitt (8-3) have a massive matchup on their schedule this coming Saturday with No. 12 ranked Miami (9-2) coming to Pittsburgh for an ACC tilt at Acrisure Stadium.

Earlier this month, Pitt was ranked No. 24 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, jumping up to No. 22 as the team rattled off five straight wins after turning to true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel in favor of Eli Holstein.

During his seven games as a starter, Heintschel has completed 63% of his passes with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Pitt fell out of the College Football Playoff Rankings after their loss to No. 9 ranked Notre Dame but now find themselves back in the Top 25.

Saturday's game between Pitt and Miami will likely have major implications in deciding who plays in the ACC Championship game next month in Charlotte, North Carolina.

If Pitt beats Miami, the Panthers will be scoreboard watching when Virginia hosts Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. and when SMU visits Cal at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

If Virginia or SMU lose their games and Pitt wins, the Panthers will return to the ACC Championship title game for the first time since 2021.