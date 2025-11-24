Pitt moves back into AP Top 25 rankings with win vs. Georgia Tech

Pitt is back in the AP Top 25 rankings after their win against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The Panthers' 42-28 win on the road against Georgia Tech has them ranked once again as the team still has a chance of making it to the ACC Championship game.

No. 24 Pitt (8-3) hosts No. 13 Miami (9-2) on Saturday and can clinch an ACC Championship appearance with a win, paired with Virginia or SMU losses.

Heading into Pitt's final regular season game, the Panthers have won six of their last seven games with their lone loss in that stretch coming at the hands of No. 9 Notre Dame earlier this month.

Pitt freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel took over as the starter after the team lost back-to-back games against West Virginia and Louisville.

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel fires a pass against Notre Dame on Nov. 15th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay / KDKA

During his seven games as a starter, Heintschel has completed 63% of his passes with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Saturday's game between Pitt and Miami is a Noon kickoff.

If Pitt beats Miami, the Panthers will be scoreboard watching when Virginia hosts Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. and when SMU visits Cal at 8 p.m.

If Virginia or SMU lose their games and Pitt wins, the Panthers will return to the ACC Championship title game for the first time since 2021.