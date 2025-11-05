Watch CBS News
Pitt listed No. 24 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt has been listed No. 24 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. 

The rankings were unveiled Tuesday and Pitt finds themselves in the top 25 teams after rattling off five straight wins since turning to true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel.

Pitt (7-2) opened their season with wins over Duquesne and Central Michigan before stumbling with losses to West Virginia and Louisville. 

Head coach Pat Narduzzi benched Eli Holstein and turned to Heintschel and since then, Pitt has climbed back to the rankings with wins against Boston College, Florida State, Syracuse, NC State, and Stanford.

During Pitt's five-game winning streak, the team leads the nation with 200 points scored and ranks second in the nation with 2,229 total yards in the five games.

Pitt's final three games are all against ranked teams with Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, and Miami on the Panthers' schedule to finish the season.

The full list of the top 25 teams in the College Football Playoff is below.

1. Ohio State (8-0)

2. Indiana (9-0)

3. Texas A&M (8-0)

4. Alabama (7-1)

5. Georgia (7-1)

6. Ole Miss (8-1)

7. BYU (8-0)

8. Texas Tech (8-1)

9. Oregon (7-1)

10. Notre Dame (6-2)

11. Texas (7-2)

12. Oklahoma (7-2)

13. Utah (7-2)

14. Virginia (8-1)

15. Louisville (7-1)

16. Vanderbilt (7-2)

17. Georgia Tech (8-1)

18. Miami (FL) (6-2)

19. USC (6-2)

20. Iowa (6-2)

21. Michigan (7-2)

22. Missouri (6-2)

23. Washington (6-2)

24. Pittsburgh (7-2)

25. Tennessee (6-3)

