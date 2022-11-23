Pitt defensive lineman Dayon Hayes pleads guilty to summary charge of harassment
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt defensive lineman Dayon Hayes pleaded guilty to a summary charge of harassment.
It stemmed from accusations that he assaulted the mother of his child. According to the Tribune-Review, he was sentenced to time served, which was one day in the Allegheny County Jail.
A charge of simple assault was dropped.
