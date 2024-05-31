Pitt announces start times for five upcoming football games this fall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The University of Pittsburgh has announced starting kickoff times for five of its football team's games this upcoming season.

Pitt's schedule was released earlier this year, but we now know that the team will have at least four of its games broadcast nationally.

When Pitt kicks off its season on August 31 against Kent State at Acrisure Stadium, kickoff will be at 12:00 Noon and the game will air on ESPNU.

On September 7, Pitt will play at Cincinnati with a 12:00 Noon kickoff and the game will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The Backyard Brawl is back in Pittsburgh this year on September 14 with the Panthers and West Virginia kicking off the game at 3:30 p.m. and the game will be on ESPN or ESPN2.

For homecoming weekend, Pitt will host Youngstown State on September 21. The game will start at 3:30 p.m. and will be streaming on the ACC Network Extra.

On Thursday, October 24, Pitt and Syracuse will square off on primetime stage. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Starting times have not yet been announced for Pitt's games against North Carolina, California, SMU, Virginia, Clemson, Louisville, or Boston College.

Pitt looking for a bounce-back year

It was a rough season for the Panthers last year as the team went 3-9 and had its worst season since 1998.

In the wake of their poor season, Pitt fired offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti, Jr.

The team hired Kade Bell from Western Carolina to replace Cignetti and are hoping the high-powered offense he ran for three years there will be just as fruitful here in Pittsburgh.