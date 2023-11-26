Pitt Football announces firing of offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just one day after their season came to a close, the Pitt Panthers have announced they are moving on from their offensive coordinator.

Head Coach Pat Narduzzi announced the firing of Frank Cignetti Jr.

"I want to thank Frank for his service and dedication to our football program the past two years," Narduzzi said in a statement provided to KDKA. "We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

For the past two seasons, Cignetti was the Panthers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

This year, the Steelers finished the season 3-9, which was their worst record since going 2-9 in 1998.

It was his third stint at Pitt.

He originally was a graduate assistant under Mike Gottfried in 1989 and then from 2009-2010, he was the offensive coordinator under Dave Wannstedt.

He also spent time in the NFL as a quarterbacks coach with the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, St. Louis Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and New Orleans Saints.

