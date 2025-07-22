Pirates sign 2025 first-round pick Seth Hernandez

The Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday signed 2025 first-round draft pick Seth Hernandez.

Hernandez, a right-handed pitcher, was the sixth overall selection of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

The 19-year-old was MLB Pipeline's No. 3-ranked prospect in this year's draft. Experts say the 6-foot-4, 190-pound hurler already has three elite pitches in his arsenal: a solid fastball, a changeup, and a tight curveball with spin.

"We are very excited to get the chance to work with Seth," said Pirates general manager Ben Cherington after the draft. "His athleticism, velocity, ability to shape pitches and competitiveness are standout traits for a starting pitcher. He will be fun to watch develop."

Coming into the draft, Baseball America rated Hernandez with the "Best Changeup" and the fourth-best "Fastball" among this year's high school draft class, per a media release from the Pirates.

Hernandez struck out 105 batters while recording a 0.39 ERA in his 11 appearances (11 starts) this past season for Corona High School. He also hit .319 with seven home runs and a 1.019 OPS as a senior.

Hernandez compiled an 18-1 record in his career at Corona High School while also being a two-time Los Angeles Times Player of the Year.