Pirates MLB draft tracker for Pittsburgh's 2025 picks

As the Pittsburgh Pirates' rebuild continues, the team has the chance to add high-quality prospects to its developing farm system during the 2025 MLB Draft.

The two-day event in Atlanta is part of the league's All-Star Game festivities and kicks off Sunday at 6 p.m.. The first three rounds are on Sunday, followed by rounds 4-20 on Monday.

The Pirates will draft in the top 10 for the sixth consecutive season. The team hopes to strike gold with its top pick, like it has over the last three drafts with Paul Skenes and highly-touted prospects Konnor Griffin and Termarr Johnson.

General manager Ben Cherington told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in June that he is looking to draft "the best player" no matter their position with each pick.

The Pirates were awarded the sixth overall pick in December 2024 during the draft lottery. Pittsburgh finished the 2024 campaign with a 76-86 record, the eighth-worst mark in baseball.

Track the Pirates' 2025 MLB Draft moves below.

Who have the Pirates drafted so far?

Seth Hernandez, RHP, Round 1, Pick 6

With the sixth overall pick, the Pirates selected Seth Hernandez, a right-handed pitcher from Corona High School in Corona, California.

Hernandez, 19, is MLB Pipeline's No. 3-ranked prospect in this year's draft. Experts say the 6-foot-4, 190-pound hurler already has three elite pitches in his arsenal: a solid fastball, a changeup, and a tight curveball with spin.

Pittsburgh Pirates' remaining 2025 MLB Draft picks

Round 2: 50th overall

Competitive Balance Round B: 73rd overall

Round 3: 82nd overall

Round 4: 113th overall

Round 5: 144th overall

Round 6: 178th overall

Round 7: 208th overall

Round 8: 238th overall

Round 9: 268th overall

Round 10: 298th overall

Round 11: 328th overall

Round 12: 358th overall

Round 13: 388th overall

Round 14: 418th overall

Round 15: 448th overall

Round 16: 478th overall

Round 17: 508th overall

Round 18: 538th overall

Round 19: 568th overall

Round 20: 598th overall

What is the Pirates' bonus pool spending?

The Pirates have $14,088,400 in bonus pool spending, according to MLB.

That money can be used to sign players drafted by the Pirates in the first 10 rounds.

Who did the Pittsburgh Pirates draft last year?

The Pirates took Griffin, a shortstop out of Jackson Preparatory School in Flowood, Mississippi, with the 9th overall pick.

He was the first high school player taken in the 2024 draft. MLB.com now ranks him as the team's second-best prospect. The 19-year-old is currently with the Greensboro Grasshoppers in High-A.

The team also drafted Levi Sterling in the Competitive Balance Round A and Wyatt Sanford in the second round. Both players are already among the Pirates' top prospects.