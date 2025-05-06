New video of Pirates fan's 21-foot fall shows what led to tragic accident

New video of Pirates fan's 21-foot fall shows what led to accident

New video of Pirates fan Kavan Markwood's fall shows what led to the tragic accident at Pittsburgh's PNC Park during a game last week.

The video appears to show Markwood jumping up from his seat in excitement and his legs clipping the railing in right field, sending him tumbling 21 feet onto the field.

A fan is carted off the field after falling from the stands during the seventh inning of the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 30, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

Markwood's tragic accident happened as he appeared to celebrate an RBI double from the Pirates' Andrew McCutchen during the bottom of the seventh inning of the Pirates' game against the Cubs on April 30.

The new video adds context to the fall, which Pittsburgh Public Safety is treating as "accidental in nature."

Kavan Markwood takes first steps since fall

The 20-year-old Markwood took his first steps on Monday.

According to Jennifer Phillips, the organizer of a GoFundMe page for Markwood, he "has a long way to go" in his recovery but "seeing him up and moving was a huge win and definitely lifted everyone's spirits."

Before taking his first steps on Monday, Markwood's family said over the weekend that his condition was improving. His family added that he has "a long road ahead of him."

Phillips said Markwood broke his neck, clavicle and back.

Pirates fan who fell from stands is "tough kid"

Since Markwood's fall, those who knew him have shared stories of his accomplishments, highlighting his impact on the community.

Markwood, who graduated from South Allegheny High School in 2022, is "best known for his resilience, strength, and kindness," a district spokesperson told KDKA last week.

Kavan Markwood pulls on his gloves during a South Allegheny High School football game against Serra Catholic on Aug. 28, 2021 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. (Credit: Mike Darnay/Mon Valley Independent)

South Allegheny School District Superintendent David McDonald said Markwood is "just a good, solid young man."

"He's a tough kid," he added. "He's a fighter."

Pirates share update on investigation into fan's fall

A Pirates spokesperson told KDKA last week that Markwood showed no known signs of being intoxicated at the time of the fall, but added that they believe he consumed two beers throughout the game.

The spokesperson added that Markwood was with another male and two females, and credit card receipts show the other man legally purchased drinks four times. The team spokesperson said their protocols were followed.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is investigating the fall.