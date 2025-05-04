Family of Pirates fan who fell over the right field wall at PNC Park say he's awake but has "a long road ahead."

Fan who fell over PNC Park wall awake and alert according to family

The fan who fell over the Clemente Wall on Wednesday night during a Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs game at PNC Park is awake, alert, and able to speak, according to his family.

On Saturday afternoon, the family of Kavan Markwood said, "As of this morning, Kavan is awake, alert, and able to speak. After everything he's been through since the accident on Wednesday night, this progress feels nothing short of miraculous. He still has a long road ahead of him, but today brought a moment of hope that we've all been holding onto."

Update: Kavan Markwood, the fmr. college football player who fell from the top of the Clemente wall onto the warning track at PNC Park is “awake alert, and able to speak.” That’s according to Jennifer Phillips,the mom of Markwood’s girlfriend &organizer of a GoFundMe page.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/eyLs4rIojT — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) May 4, 2025

Markwood suffered a fractured skull as a result of the fall.

Investigation into the fall during Wednesday's game continues

While the exact cause of Markwood's fall remains unclear, there has been discussion that he may have been intoxicated and celebrating an RBI double from Andrew McCutchen when he fell.

However, according to a Pirates spokesperson, Markwood showed no signs of intoxication at the time of the fall. The spokesperson went on to say that Markwood was in a group of four people and a look into credit card receipts at the park, one of the people in his group purchased alcoholic drinks legally four times.

The Pirates believe that Markwood drank two beers over the course of the game.

While one fan said Markwood appeared intoxicated, others said he was conversing naturally and did not exhibit any boisterous behavior. One fan told the club that Markwood stood up, excited about the play, and toppled over the wall.

The Pirates say they do not believe Markwood showed any intoxicated behavior entering the park. The club prohibited two fans from entering Tuesday night for being drunk, but Markwood was not one of them.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is investigating the fall.

"A lasting impact on the South Allegheny community."

Markwood is a 2022 graduate of South Allegheny High School and the district, after learning of his fall, said that he "made a lasting impact on the South Allegheny community' during his time as a student.

Markwood played football for the Gladiators and was named team MVP as a senior. He also took home all-conference honors. He went on to play football at Walsh University in Ohio before enrolling at Wheeling University in West Virginia.

Kavan Markwood pulls on his gloves during a South Allegheny High School football game against Serra Catholic on Aug. 28, 2021 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. (Credit: Mike Darnay/Mon Valley Independent)

"Kavan is best known for his resilience, strength, and kindness," the district spokesperson said. "He is a friend to all—someone who lifts others up and faces challenges with courage and grace."

"If there is somebody who going to be able to overcome this, it's going to be Kavan Markwood because he's a tough kid," South Allegheny School District Superintendent David McDonald said. "He's a fighter."

Police are treating the fall as "accidental in nature."

The day after Markwood's fall, Pittsburgh Public Safety said they are treating the incident as an accident.

Markwood fell more than 20 feet over the Clemente Wall onto the outfield warning track at PNC Park. Police, EMS, and trainers from both the Pirates and the Chicago Cubs immediately responded, and the game was paused.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 30: A fan is carted off the field after falling from the stands during the seventh inning of the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 30, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

Along with trainers and first responders, another fan jumped down from a lower section onto the field to help Markwood. Markwood was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field and taken to the hospital in critical condition.