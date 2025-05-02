Pirates share an update on their probe into fan's tragic fall

Pirates fan who fell from 21-foot wall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh identified

Pirates fan who fell from 21-foot wall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh identified

Pirates fan who fell from 21-foot wall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh identified

The tragic fall of Pirates fan Kavan Markwood from atop the Clemente Wall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh is raising questions.

Although 20 years old and underage, people who sat nearby have said Markwood was drinking during the game, though the Pirates said Markwood showed no known signs of being intoxicated at the time of the fall.

The Pirates have expressed deep concern and sorrow about the fall, which left Markwood prone on the right field warning track. He remained in critical condition on Friday. But they told KDKA he never purchased alcohol at PNC Park and all prohibitions were observed in this case.

According to a spokesperson, Markwood was in a group of four people — another male and two females — and credit card receipts show the other man legally purchased drinks four times, purchasing the limit of two drinks at a time: four beers and three Surfsides.

The club believes Markwood consumed two beers over the course of the game.

In interviewing fans in the section, the Pirates say they've gotten differing accounts of Markwood's condition prior to the fall. While one fan said Markwood appeared intoxicated, the others said he was conversing naturally and did not exhibit any boisterous behavior. One fan told the club that Markwood stood up, excited about the play, and toppled over the wall.

The Pirates say they do not believe Markwood showed any intoxicated behavior entering the park. The club prohibited two fans from entering Tuesday night for being drunk, but Markwood was not one of them.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police continues to investigate. But while the Pirates remain concerned about the condition of the fan, they say their protocols were followed and Markwood showed no known signs of being intoxicated at the time of the fall.