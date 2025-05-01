Pittsburgh Police treating fan falling from stands at Pirates game as "accidental in nature"

Fan falls from stands at PNC Park in Pittsburgh during Cubs-Pirates game

Pittsburgh Public Safety has provided an update on the man who fell 20 feet over the Clemente Wall at PNC Park on Wednesday night.

According to public safety, they are now treating the incident as accidental.

They also are not anticipating providing any additional updates to the public.

The man remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Pirates-Cubs game stops after fan falls over outfield wall

On Wednesday night, following an RBI double from Pirates' designated hitter Andrew McCutchen, a man fell from the right-field bleachers onto the warning track.

Trainers from both clubs, police, and EMS responded immediately to tend to him and his injuries.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 30: A fan is carted off the field after falling from the stands during the seventh inning of the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 30, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

After a few moments, another fan jumped down from a lower section in the outfield to help the person who had fallen.

Ultimately, the man was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The game was delayed for about 10 minutes before play resumed.

Pirates players react, team issues statement

"Truly hate what happened tonight," McCutchen posted to the social media platform X after the game. "Cant (sic) help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight."

Shortly after, the team issued a statement saying in part, "Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs athletic training teams, and other PNC Park personnel reacted and responded immediately and administered care. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital...our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."

"It's extremely unfortunate," Pirates manager Derek Shelton told reporters following the game. "That's an understatement."