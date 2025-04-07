Fans continue to push Pirates for answers after the removal of "Bucco Bricks"

Pirates fans still questioning where the "Bucco Bricks" have gone

Pirates fans still questioning where the "Bucco Bricks" have gone

It wasn't exactly a banner weekend for the hometown Buccos. From chants of "sell the team," to a controversy over the removal of Roberto Clemente's logo, fans have been voicing their opinion.

There are still questions over the removal of the Bucco Bricks from the sidewalks outside the ballpark.

For some fans, before they even go into games, it was a pilgrimage to visit the Bucco Bricks that used to be on the sidewalk. Now it's just cement. There are still limited answers are where that brick they bought went.

Fans felt the bricks were supposed to live as long as the stadium.

The home opener lost some of its fanfare for brick owners like Randy Page.

"It was a bit of a bummer walking past the Wagner statue and seeing plain gray sidewalks," Pirates fan Randy Page said about not seeing his brick by the Honus Wagner statue near the home plate entrance.

In January, the Pirates told us they were working on multiple options to display them. Since then, no word on where they are or if they're coming back.

"Keep the line of communication open. Don't keep anyone out of the loop," Pirates fan and Bucco Brick owner Dale Mangold said.

This comes as banners saying sell the team flew over on opening day, fans booed the manager, and backlash over the removal of a Roberto Clemente logo in right field for an ad.

"It seems to be one thing after another with them, so I'm not surprised but I would think at some point they would solve it," Pirates fan Eddy Sill said.

His family has a Bucco Brick as well.

The Pirates have since backtracked and said the Clemente logo will return.

Some Bucco Brick owners, like Mark Robinson, reached out to the team to get answers.

An email response from the end of March says the team is exploring options, and the essence of the program will be captured moving forward.

"So, to me that means the bricks are not coming back," Mark Robinson said about seeing his brick again.

We have reached out to the Pirates for an update.