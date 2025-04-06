Pirates will restore Roberto Clemente sign to right field wall following fan backlash at its removal

The Pittsburgh Pirates will restore a sign honoring franchise icon Roberto Clemente to the right field wall following fan backlash at its removal.

In the sign's place is an ad for Surfside alcoholic drinks.

Many fans took to social media over the weekend to express outrage over the sign's removal. Roberto Clemente Jr. also shared his disbelief at the removal of the image.

In response to the public uproar, the Pirates issued a statement on Saturday, saying they meant no disrespect to Pirates fans or the Clemente family by removing the Clemente sign, but added the Clemente image was never meant to be a permanent fixture on the wall.

Roberto Clemente is more than a Hall-of-Fame player to us. His legacy helps define who we are as an organization. One would be hard-pressed to find a franchise that pays tribute to one of their historically great players more than the Pittsburgh Pirates do of Roberto Clemente, and rightfully so. Each and every day, we proudly honor and celebrate Roberto Clemente, the person, the player, and the humanitarian in and around our ballpark, as well as through our charitable endeavors. The 21-foot-high wall that officially bears Roberto Clemente's name continues to, and will forever, display his No. 21 in two separate locations. The temporary wall sign in question was put in place prior to the 2022 season and was never meant to be a permanent tribute, simply another cap tip to "The Great One." We apologize that we didn't directly communicate that fact to the Clemente family and our fans.

Clemente Jr. issued a follow-up statement on Sunday.

Yesterday, I was shocked to learn that the Clemente 21 sign-a tribute to my father on the right field wall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh-had been removed and replaced by an advertisement. This change was made without any communication or consultation with our family. While we appreciate that the Pirates acknowledged their failure to inform us, it reveals a broader issue: a lack of meaningful collaboration between the organization and on matters that are deeply personal and historically significant to us and the fans. The outpouring of support from fans in Pittsburgh and across the country has been overwhelming and deeply appreciated. It is clear that our father's legacy continues to inspire and unite people, not only for his achievements on the field, but for the integrity and compassion he demonstrated off of it. We have always been open to building a sincere and lasting partnership with the Pirates, one grounded in respect and shared values. Our hope is that this moment serves as an opportunity for reflection, paving the way for a more thoughtful, transparent, and collaborative relationship moving forward. I intend to reach out to the Pirates directly to explore this further.

Pirates president Travis Williams said on Sunday that he takes responsibility for the sign's removal, and it will be readded to the right field wall.

"When we added the advertisement to the pad, it was an oversight not to keep the No. 21 logo. This is ultimately on me, not anyone else in the organization. It was an honest mistake," Williams said in an additional statement. "We will be adding the No. 21 logo back to the pad."