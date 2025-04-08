Removed Bucco Bricks found dumped at recycling facility

Pirates fans have flooded KDKA-TV's emails, wanting to know where their Bucco Bricks went. Many are frustrated at not knowing where their bricks, some of which honor family members, are. Now there are answers.

Pictures and videos sent to KDKA-TV show Bucco Bricks being brought to facilities, including one in Reserve Township, where building materials are brought to be recycled.

Names and memories sit in a pile like debris after a hurricane. While just simple bricks, their value was priceless to some.

(Photo: Provided)

"Unbelievable. That's unbelievable," said Mark Robinson. "We bought those bricks. That's my brick. I mean, my daughter's name is literally on the brick. It's mine and they just got rid of it. It's awful."

Robinson's brick is one of the 10,000 that sat outside PNC Park for about 25 years.

His story is one of many that have been sent to KDKA-TV over the past few days. Several include people who always stopped by their brick before going to a game. Others had the bricks as a memorial.

"I'm like a tornado of anger swirling about here today when I heard what they are going to do with these bricks," Robinson said over Zoom.

According to the Pirates, this is the third iteration of the bricks. They've been replaced before as they break down due to weather and foot traffic. The team said it's aware of the bricks' sentimental meaning to fans. They plan on developing a new display for the messages and names.

(Photo: KDKA)

While nothing is set in stone yet, the Pirates said what they want to do is something like the walls behind the Bill Mazeroski statue. A more vertical display would prevent the challenges that come when you engrave into a sidewalk.

"It's interesting, I guess. I would like to see it or a rendition of it," Robinson said.

Fans are mad the situation was treated with the transparency of a brick and not having the chance to get their memories before they get crushed.

"For a lot of folks, they have literally removed people's memorials to their deceased family members. That's terrible," Robinson said.

The team hopes to unveil their new design later this season.