Pirates remove 'Bucco Bricks' from PNC Park sidewalk amid ongoing renovations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pirates are repairing the sidewalk around PNC Park, but something remains missing.

The 'Bucco Bricks,' adorned with family names and messages, were not reinserted into the sidewalk. Some are wondering about what happened to them.

For some who bought those bricks, it was a pilgrimage. You would come to the game, pass a statue, and find your brick.

"It was a point of pride. Just like I would usually touch the brick when I went to most games," said Randy Page, who bought one of the bricks in 1999 before PNC Park opened.

He was living out of the area, but that didn't stop him from loving the Bucs. Combing over the box score was a morning task.

"[It] felt like they were moving in the right direction with Jason Kendall, Brian Giles. That was the year Ed Sprague played there," Page said.

Page's brick was in a prime spot. He would pass it near the Honus Wagner statue behind the home plate entrance. While he understands changes are made and improvements must be made, he wasn't told this would happen.

"It would be disappointing not to have the same spot I've had for 20-some years. I know they had to redo them every five to seven years. I was hoping this project would be the same way," Page said over Zoom.

In a statement, the Pirates said after almost a quarter century, the sidewalks needed repairs, including the Bucco Bricks display.

"We are currently exploring multiple options on how best to display the bricks and, more importantly, the personal messages and memories on them. Those fans who participated in the program should know we are working to ensure the essence of the program is captured moving forward."

Page shared his idea of where they could go.

"They could probably find a place out on the riverwalk, but obviously, [you] don't want to interfere with the view from there," he said.

A permanent destination for the Bucco Bricks is yet to be determined.