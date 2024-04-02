Picklesburgh places 2nd on list of nation's best specialty food festivals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Picklesburgh has been named one of the 10 best specialty food festivals in the U.S.

The pickle-themed festival placed second on USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards list. The Delta Hot Tamale Festival in Greenville, Mississippi, snagged the top spot. The Cheese Curd Festival in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, rounds out the top three.

The food festivals were selected by an expert panel and voted by readers. Picklesburgh has come in at No. 1 on the list the past three years.

Picklesburgh is scheduled for Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21 this year, with organizers just adding the fourth date last month.

The festival has grown since it was launched in 2015. Last year, organizers said over 200,000 people attended, with as many people coming on Saturday as all three days combined in 2022.

Picklesburgh also expanded its footprint last year, moving from the sister bridges to the Boulevard of the Allies.

This year, Picklesburgh will feature all the favorites like the signature Heinz balloon pickle, plenty of pickle-themed food and the pickle juice drinking content. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has teased more details and surprises to be revealed in the coming months.

In the meantime, vendor applications are now open. Vendors interested in potentially participating can apply online.