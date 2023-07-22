Picklesburgh kicks off in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The number one specialty food festival in the country is back this weekend.

Picklesburgh kicked off Friday in a new location -- Downtown this time, instead of the Rachel Carson Bridge to allow more space.

Pittsburghers are really taking a bite out of Picklesburgh this year.

On day one of the three-day festival, thousands have already been basking in the brine-filled festivities.

And there is so much to sink your teeth into: cocktail-inspired pickles, pickle-flavored ice cream, even pickles wrapped in bacon.

And, of course, the pickle juice drinking contest. The winner of this round chugged his 32-ounce jar in just 9 seconds! And he doesn't even like pickles.

"I'm a big beer fan. So four years of college, I was prepared for this competition," said winner Brady Huff.

Picklesburgh brings together pickle lovers and pickle protestors alike from all across the world. KDKA-TV met visitors from Florida and beyond who found this pickle experience far from jarring.

"My cousins all told me about it. They said, 'you gotta do this.' And here I am," Jim Conroy said.

"I'm trying everything that I can over here. It's wicked. I've not met this many friendly people in a long time," said Kiran Mistry from the UK.

The schedule, hours and map can be found on picklesburgh.com. For more information about getting around road closures during the festival, click here.