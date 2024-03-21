Picklesburgh extends festival by adding extra day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Can't get enough Picklesburgh? The festival will have more for pickle fanatics to relish this year after the organizers announced an extra day of fun.

Picklesburgh was scheduled to run Friday, July 19 to Saturday, July 21, but the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced on Thursday that it would open early to include July 18.

The festival has grown since it was launched in 2015. Last year, over 200,000 people attended, with as many people coming on Saturday as all three days combined in 2022.

Picklesburgh expanded its footprint last year, moving from the sister bridges to the Boulevard of the Allies. This year it'll feature all the favorites like the signature Heinz balloon pickle, plenty of pickle-themed food and the pickle juice drinking content.

"With Picklesburgh's continued growth, we want to do all that we can to ensure the best experience for all the pickle pros and dill devotees," Jeremy Waldrup, the president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, said in a news release. "With such a dedicated fan base that travels in from around region [sic] and, increasingly, around the nation, this extended run presents a wonderful new opportunity for eager attendees to access all the fabulous festivities, food and fun, a day earlier than usual!"

In announcing the fourth day, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership called it "the first of many surprises." More details will be revealed in the coming months.

In the meantime, vendor applications are now open. Vendors interested in potentially participating can apply online.