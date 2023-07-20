Picklesburgh organizers lower one balloon, deflate another ahead of incoming storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Preparations are underway for the return of Picklesburgh and many vendors are working hard to make last-minute adjustments ahead of severe weather moving in on Thursday.

Some vendor tents are closed up and they're not completely set up yet because they don't want their things to blow away Thursday night. But many tell me they can't wait to offer all things pickle this weekend!

This is the eighth year for Picklesburgh, and if you've been here, you know you can try just about any food with some sort of pickle flare to it.

This year, the event will be on the Boulevard of the Allies and PPG Place to allow more space for all things pickle.

One of the giant pickles is already up at the center of the celebrations this weekend. Organizers say they have taken some precautions heading into Thursday evening, making sure everything is strapped down ahead of storms moving in.

They even lowered the pickle filled with helium and deflated the three-story high Heinz pickle ornament down the street.

While adjustments are being made this evening, vendors said they can't wait to welcome everyone back this year.

"This is one of the most fun events you can be part of. I mean the way people come out and support the specialty food of a pickle, it's amazing," said Addio Fiordigigli, the owner of Ekernally Yours Gourmet Popcorn and Treats.

The festival takes place from noon until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 on Sunday and is free to the public.