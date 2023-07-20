First Alert Weather: Destructive wind, large hail possible tonight as storms push through

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hot and steamy weather remains in place today with us seeing a cold front roll through tonight.

The front will bring a chance for severe weather.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Most of the area is now included under a level two 'slight' risk according to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center.

Chances for severe weather today KDKA Weather Center

The destructive straight-line wind is the main concern. Large hail and even a tornado can't be ruled out. We are asking that you remain vigilant to rapidly changing weather conditions late this afternoon as a couple of fast-moving cells with strong wind, downpours, and frequent lightning will roll through.

Most will also be retired to their bedroom near midnight as the second round of storms pushes by. Both lines will be dangerous, potentially even for those inside.

Conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

High temperatures today should hit the mid-80s today. I have dropped highs down from the 87 that I had been forecasting for most of the week up until today due to cloud cover.

Morning temperatures are close to where they've been the past couple of mornings. Noon temperatures will be in the upper 70s. I have skies mostly cloudy overall today. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10mph.

Conditions throughout this afternoon and evening. KDKA Weather Center

Behind tonight's front comes more settled air.

High temperatures won't be too far off from where they've been over the past couple of days, but humidity levels will drop to the low 50s in many places.

This means it is going to feel amazing.

I have highs on Friday just in the upper 70s with some light drizzle moving through at times.

Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the low 80s.

7-day forecast: July 20, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!