Photos show babies at Pittsburgh-area hospital dressed up in adorable Thanksgiving outfits

Newborns at West Virginia University Medicine Uniontown Hospital were dressed up in adorable Thanksgiving outfits.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, the hospital shared five pictures of babies dressed up in white onsies with "cutest little turkey" on them. One of the babies even had on a homemade turkey hat.

"CUTENESS ALERT! These sweet babies arrived just in time to celebrate Thanksgiving," the Facebook post said.

Uniontown Hospital said it is "grateful" to be a part of "some of the most meaningful moments in our patients' lives, like welcoming a new baby!"

"We are thankful for each and every baby who has arrived this year, and we cherish being part of these unforgettable beginnings," the Facebook post went on to say.

Dressing up newborns for special occasions is very popular in the Pittbsurgh area. In the last five months, hospitals have dressed babies up as "Peanuts" characters, Glinda and Elphaba from "Wicked" and in U.S. Open gear.

You can find all the cute Thanksgiving-themed photos below.

Newborns at West Virginia University Medicine Uniontown Hospital were dressed up in adorable Thanksgiving outfits on Nov. 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: West Virginia University Medicine Uniontown Hospital)

