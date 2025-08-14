Photos show newborns at Pittsburgh hospital dressed up as "Peanuts" characters

Newborns at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood were dressed up as "Peanuts" characters to celebrate the comic strip's 75th anniversary.

In a news release on Thursday, Allegheny Health Network said nine newborns were dressed as "Peanuts" characters and placed in bassinets constructed to resemble Snoopy's red doghouse.

"This anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate all the magic and possibility of childhood, and a special reminder to the entire AHN labor and delivery team of what a privilege it is to help bring these beautiful little 'peanuts' into the world," Marcia Klein-Patel, chair of AHN Women's Institute, said in the news release.

The infamous comic strip was created by Charles Schulz, first appearing in seven U.S. newspapers in October 1950. By the 1960s, the gang was on the cover of Time Magazine. Over 50 years, Schulz created nearly 18,000 "Peanuts" strips. The last strip he drew was a formal goodbye.

Schultz died in February 2000 at the age of 77.

"Perhaps these babies will grow to be empathetic like Charlie Brown, independent like Lucy or even musically inclined like Schroeder," Klein-Patel said in the news release. "But no matter who these children will become, we are honored that they got their start at AHN West Penn Hospital."

Newborns at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood were dressed up as "Peanuts" characters on Aug. 14, 2025. Photo Credit: Allegheny Health Network

