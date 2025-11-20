Photos show babies at Pittsburgh hospital dressed up as Glinda and Elphaba from "Wicked"

Newborn babies at a Pittsburgh hospital are "Wicked" cute.

To celebrate the upcoming release of "Wicked: For Good," the highly anticipated sequel to last year's musical blockbuster "Wicked," two newborn babies at Allegheny Health Network's Forbes Hospital dressed up as Glinda the Good and Elphaba.

"On behalf of AHN, we wish them the happiest of (belated) birthdays, and hope they pay tribute to the green and pink by dancing through life and defying gravity, every step of the way," Allegheny Health Network wrote in a press release.

"Wicked: For Good" stars Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba alongside Pittsburgh native Jeff Goldblum, who plays The Wizard.

You can see all the cute photos below.

Two newborn babies dressed up in anticipation of "Wicked: For Good" at Forbes Hospital. (Photo: Allegheny Health Network)

The babies dressed up as Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba. (Photo: Allegheny Health Network)

"Wicked: For Good" also stars Pittsburgh native Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard. (Photo: Allegheny Health Network)

