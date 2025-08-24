Two women taken to the hospital after early morning stabbing in Pittsburgh's Perry South

Two women hospitalized after early morning stabbing

Two women are in the hospital after an early morning stabbing in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers were called to Strauss Street in Perry South after a reported stabbing.

Once police arrived on the scene, they found two women injured on the street.

One woman had been stabbed in the face, head, and lower back. She was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The other woman had been stabbed in the stomach, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said that witnesses in the area were "largely uncooperative."

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is investigating.