Two women taken to the hospital after early morning stabbing in Pittsburgh's Perry South

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Two women are in the hospital after an early morning stabbing in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers were called to Strauss Street in Perry South after a reported stabbing. 

Once police arrived on the scene, they found two women injured on the street. 

One woman had been stabbed in the face, head, and lower back. She was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. 

The other woman had been stabbed in the stomach, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Police said that witnesses in the area were "largely uncooperative." 

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is investigating. 

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

