Periods of rain continue on Sunday, snow mixes in Sunday and Monday night

Total rainfall on Saturday at the Pittsburgh International Airport reached 0.72 inches, adding onto our week total which is now 2.11 inches since the storm system began on Wednesday. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 a.m. Sunday for Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, Greene, Fayette, and Monongalia counties. A Flood Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday for northern Beaver and southern Lawrence counties where there have been reported road closures due to flooding in the area. There was also a storm spotter report late Saturday evening that Buffalo Creek at Iron Bridge Road in Armstrong County was close to the tops of its banks. Water levels and flow rates on creeks and streams will continue to be elevated as runoff from this week's rain occurs.

Numerous showers continue across the southern two-thirds of our coverage area. There may be a break in the rainfall by early to mid afternoon as some drier air works in from the north, but coverage will likely ramp up Sunday evening into night as the final push of energy with this slow moving storm system traverses the Ohio River Valley. An additional 0.25 inches - 0.75 inches of rain is expected through Monday morning, with lighter amounts from Pittsburgh north and heavier amounts from Pittsburgh south. As temperatures aloft cool with cold air advection, some of the rain will end as snow Sunday night into the predawn hours of Monday. Light accumulations in spots are expected north of Pittsburgh, particularly in between I-80 and HWY 422, but this will melt quickly during the morning Monday.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for a large portion of Monday with some clearing toward the afternoon and evening hours. Another strong disturbance will usher in a strong cold front between 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. bringing gusty winds accompanied by rain and snow showers. Light accumulation between a trace to 1 inch is possible with this round too, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

A colder air mass will linger into the middle part of the week with several hard freezes on the way both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. This could damage any early spring blooms that have occurred as a result of the unseasonable warmth that has dominated earlier this week. Temperatures will be below normal through Wednesday, before a slight warming trend by the end of the week with another system that will bring widespread rain starting Thursday and lingering into early Saturday.

