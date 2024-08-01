Pennsylvanians experiencing travel headaches now have a new outlet with the Pa. AG's Office

New tool will help Pennsylvania travelers report airline problems

New tool will help Pennsylvania travelers report airline problems

New tool will help Pennsylvania travelers report airline problems

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Do you have a gripe with your airline?

Many travelers in our area and in Pennsylvania have had travel troubles during this busy summer season. Now, the state Attorney General's office is providing a soundboard for frustrated flyers to document their complaints.

It was only a couple of weeks ago that KDKA-TV cameras captured boiling frustration during the CrowdStrike IT outage.

"I'm not leaving until I get refunded for all of my tickets," frustrated traveler Nikki Weiss said then. "I have 8 tickets at 456 dollars each. I'm not leaving. $100 per ticket does not cut it.

We've all had our airport issues.

"I've had missing luggage, I've had delayed flights, I've had canceled flights," Dr. Shelley Hipsky of Mars said.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has opened this complaint form to air out those grievances.

First, you fill out some basic info like your name, address, email, and phone number. Then, you go down the list to fill out information about the airline you had issues with.

You'll need things like your ticket number, the date you're flying, the price, and how you paid for the ticket.

We showed this to Dr. Hipsky, who's flying to Africa on a trip that is multiple legs.

"I think it's a great idea," she said.

There's even a section to detail your complaint before putting it in. You'll find a list where you can detail the subject matter, followed by a few boxes.

Does it satisfy Doctor Hipsky? Almost.

"The lines and security – I think if that could be on there," she said.

Pennsylvania residents are allowed to submit a complaint through the form, along with people who have faced airline issues in the Keystone State.