Several flights delayed, grounded in Pittsburgh as result of Microsoft outage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A significant Microsoft outage is impacting services and businesses nationwide, including here in Pittsburgh.

The computers in our newsroom were impacted, multiple airlines had grounded all flights, and even some airports shut down.

As for Pittsburgh International Airport, American Airlines has told us that there is a technical issue impacting both them and multiple other air carriers - putting a ground stop in place.

PIT has said that "some airlines operating at PIT have issued delays as a result of the IT issue affecting companies worldwide" and encouraged passengers to check their flight status with the airline.

The outage is not affecting airport systems or the security checkpoints.

American said in a statement that they are in contact with planes that are currently in flight.

RELATED: Microsoft users around the world report widespread outages

Delta and United are also some of the airlines that have issued ground stops.

The outage is affecting Microsoft's cloud service and it appears to also be affecting its cybersecurity program Crowdstrike.

That has led to outages with low-cost airlines as well, however, Frontier Airlines said late last night it had lifted its ground stop.

Outages are also impacting websites and booking for carriers such as Allegiant and SunCountry, too.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the state, there are also backups at Philadelphia International Airport with long lines at a standstill.

Finally, so many things professionals and students use - OneDrive, SharePoint, Microsoft Word - are impacted by this.

We will have more from Pittsburgh International Airport throughout the morning as this develops.