Rescuers unable to go into "unstable" mine as search for missing Pennsylvania woman continues at site of opened sinkhole

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Rescue workers remain optimistic as the search for a missing woman, who likely fell through a sinkhole while searching for her runaway cat, continues at an abandoned mine in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, state police said.

"We remain hopeful that she will be found and the efforts are continuing," said Pennsylvania State Trooper Cliff Greenfield. "Throughout the course of the incident, we have had well over 100 emergency personnel here at the site working through the night. Some of them have left, many of which have been replaced by other personnel. The efforts are ongoing today. I'd like to also address some rumors that have been going around. We've been made aware of some rumors, one being that Miss Pollard has been found. That is false. We are still actively searching for Ms. Pollard. We are hopeful that she is found alive."

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, Trooper Greenfield along with Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Bacha, provided details on how the search has continued and their efforts to find 64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard.

"We're still working on some cameras, some electronic devices, some canines, for various reasons, to go through and trying to locate Ms. Pollard," Chief Bacha said. "At this point, the scope of the situation and the condition of the mines, it's beyond sending rescuers in."

Bacha went on to say that the roof of the abandoned mine had collapsed in several places and it was unstable. He said that the Bureau of Mines provided them with hand-drawn maps from the 1940s to help them with their search.

However, oxygen has become a concern.

"It's now a concern for Ms. Pollard absolutely, it's oxygen deficient," he said. "At the same time, we've had experts from various areas. Many times we would blow air into it. We have fans, fans are made for that to blow air, fresh oxygen in. At the same time, that can also create another problem in a coal mine. It can actually pull methane back into an area where we didn't have methane. Right now we have no explosive gasses."

At this moment, they are still considering this a rescue mission and not a recovery.

"We're still actively looking," Trooper Greenfield said. "We're using these electronic devices, we're just beyond the scope of the rescuers' hands at this point because of the situations and the danger involved."

Search for Elizabeth Pollard prompts massive response

Dozens of first responders, from police to firefighters and search and rescue teams, were on the scene at Monday's Restaurant on Marguerite Road looking for 64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard.

In a press conference Tuesday evening, State Police said they haven't been able to make contact with Pollard more than 24 hours after she disappeared, but crews have been able to get into the abandoned mine where she fell and it's still considered a rescue mission.

State Police said Pollard was last seen in the area around 5 p.m. on Monday calling for Pepper, her cat. Hours later, around 1 a.m. Tuesday, a family member called State Police to report that Pollard had not come home.

Troopers went out searching for her in the area of Monday's Restaurant and discovered her car just before 3 a.m. parked behind the building.