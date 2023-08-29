Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announces details of new interchange in Penn Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is moving forward with a new interchange in Penn Township.
It wants to connect State Route 130 with the Turnpike, and the connection will be right between the Irwin and Pittsburgh exits.
Right now, this is all still in the planning and design stages. Officials are planning an open house in the future for the community to get a sneak peek.
