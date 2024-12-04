Western Pennsylvania road crews preparing for winter storm as snow, wind gusts expected

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The western Pennsylvania area is expecting a winter system to move in late Wednesday night that could bring several inches of snow to some areas.

The system will move in around 9 p.m. north of I-80, which will quickly spread the area with heavy snow and move out by 3 a.m.

Pittsburgh will mainly see 1-to-2 inches, but areas north of Route 422 and in the Laurel Highlands could pick up 3-to-6 inches. Black ice will be a concern Thursday morning for the commute and through the day. Wind gusts will ramp up around 30-to-40 mph.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Armstrong, Butler, Indiana and Lawrence Counties. The advisory stretches further south in West Virginia to Preston Co. and Monongalia Co. with 3-to-6 inches of snow expected.

The Winter Storm Warning goes until 7 a.m. Friday for Fayette Co., Preston Co. and the ridges of Westmoreland Co. with 3-to-6 inches of snow expected along with wind gusts around 40-50mph.

There is a Blizzard Warning until 3 p.m. Thursday for Garrett Co., Maryland where reduced visibility to a quarter of a mile or less will be a big issue with sustained wind gusts will be about 50-60 mph.

To find the latest information on closings and delays, you can visit this link.

Road crews preparing for winter weather

Wednesday into Thursday may turn into a winter wonderland, especially for some of the areas north of Pittsburgh.

With snow on the way, road crews are already in winter weather mode. After a few years of mild winters, they have plenty of supply to treat the streets. For PennDOT crews, this storm is a better scenario for them. They can pre-treat the roads and the timing is when many cars are off the road.

PennDOT District 10 is already in its 24-hour mode to handle its 7,000 lane miles of road. They plan to have crews out all night making roadways passable.

"Overnight hours can be an easier task. We still do have to worry about the trucks and drivers who are traveling during those hours," PennDOT District 10 community resources coordinator Tina Gibbs said.

With no rain expected, crews are able to drop pre-treatments on the roads. This should hopefully prevent snow from immediately accumulating as the roadways are prime right now for snow to stick after days of cold weather.

"It helps the snow from actually adhering to the roadway, which makes our job easier when we have to get out and start clearing and plowing," Gibbs said.

Hardware stores like Ace Hardware in Evans City saw people loading up on ice melt and shovels, a true sign that winter is here. After a couple of milder winters, people are getting ready for that first significant blast of snow.

"The first time we dropped below freezing, we had some people coming in," store general manager Ken Frederick said.

PennDOT has plenty of supply as well. They are able to use what was left over from last year again this year. What they want to remind drivers is their routes can take 2-to-4 hours. So, depending on where the truck is, there can be changing road conditions.

"If the snow's dropping and it's blowing, you may have 2-to-4 inches of snow on that roadway on our start point again," Gibbs said.

The wind can also present a challenge. If it's dry snow, that is easier to blow, around and re-coat roads.

Securing inflatable holiday decorations amid heavy wind gusts

This wind can also cause havoc for some holiday decorations. It's recommended to not inflate inflatables with some of the wind gusts.

"There's no sense of trying to risk it blowing away. Just power them down for the night and then you should be good," Frederick said.

It's suggested to get stronger ties, and stakes, and use wire for decorations, light lights and garlands.

"Wrap in around that and whatever poles you have, it will be able to hold on pretty well," Frederick told KDKA.

Before you drive, you must clean off your car. Not only is it the law, but you also don't want to be a hazard to other drivers.

"It's a hazard to other drivers if you are driving down the roadway and the snow or sheets of ice perhaps are flying off your car and into the path of other motorists," Gibbs said.

To know the latest on the road conditions, visit 511.