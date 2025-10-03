Gov. Josh Shapiro criticizes state lawmakers' trip to Ireland amid budget impasse

Some Pennsylvania lawmakers are facing criticism over a trip to Ireland during the state budget impasse.

The budget is three months late. While Gov. Josh Shapiro was in Pittsburgh on Friday, KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah asked him about the lawmakers' trip to Ireland.

"What do you say to critics who say they aren't prioritizing the right things right now?" Bah asked.

"Look, I'm not in charge of their schedules, but if I were these lawmakers, and the governor had introduced a budget 241 days ago, I'd sure as heck be in Harrisburg doing my job," Shapiro said.

As the state budget impasse drags into another month, the effects are being felt by local municipalities.

Some counties, including Westmoreland, are already facing furloughs for county employees. In Allegheny County, leaders are asking directors to tighten their belts and be more conservative with spending.

But Pennsylvania has a split government. Republicans control the Senate, while Democrats control the House. The governor believes it's all political.

"I think they gotta stop prolonging this just to play politics, which is clear what they are doing. They're hurting real people, from our counties to our schools," Shapiro said.

Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward told 1210 WPHT Radio: "It's been a long road. We're late with the budget, and I keep telling people, 'We can pass a budget today if we don't fight to keep your taxes down. We can pass a budget if we let the Democrats and the governor have their tax increase.'"

She added, "This is really a fight about how much of the money is going places. We can't afford this. Nobody, nobody runs their house or business in this manner. It's not responsible."