'Queen Elizabeth II lived an extraordinary life': Senators Toomey and Casey extend their condolences to the people of Britain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- People all over the world are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, including right here in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania's two United States senators have extended their condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Great Britain.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey issued this statement, "Queen Elizabeth II lived an extraordinary life, serving as monarch through decades of global change. Pennsylvanians extend our condolences to the British people for their loss."

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey said of the beloved Queen in a statement, "I'm saddened to hear of Queen Elizabeth's passing and my prayers are with the Royal Family. As Head of State of our closest ally, she fostered the special relationship between the United States & United Kingdom, a relationship that has been critical to the post-WWII global order."

In addition, President Joe Biden who was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, is honoring Queen Elizabeth by lowering the American flag at the White House to half-staff as the United States mourns with the people of Britain.

In a statement he said, in part, "Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example. She was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special."

More reaction is coming in from Pennsylvanians and Pittsburghers.

