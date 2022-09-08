Live Updates: Britain's royal family, U.K. and world mourn Queen Elizabeth II's death

Live Updates: Britain's royal family, U.K. and world mourn Queen Elizabeth II's deathget the free app
London — People in Britain and around the world are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K.'s longest-reigning monarch and one of the most enduring royal personalities the world has known. She died Thursday at the age of 96. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the queen had passed away at Balmoral Castle, her official summer residence in Scotland.
The queen's doctors acknowledged earlier Thursday that she had been placed under medical supervision as they were "concerned" about her health. For months Queen Elizabeth had been scaling back her public engagements, forced to cancel many appearances with the palace citing "mobility issues" and general discomfort.
All four of her children — her eldest son and the new king, Charles, along with his sister Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward — traveled to Balmoral to be by her side. Prince Charles' eldest son, Prince William, the new heir to the throne, and his brother Prince Harry were there as well.
The following 10 days will see a meticulously orchestrated process of both mourning and constitutional transition play out across the United Kingdom.
Follow the latest developments below as tributes pour in, and as Britain enters a new era.
Presiden Biden remembers Queen Elizabeth II
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden issued a statement Thursday to remember the queen, calling her "more than a monarch. She defined an era."
"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," the Bidens said.
Read more here.
Charles will be known as King Charles III
Speaking outside her residence at Number 10 Downing Street on Thursday, Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss said that Queen Elizabeth II was "the rock on which modern Britain was built."
Truss said the loss of the queen, who had officially appointed Truss only two days before her death, was "a huge shock to the nation and to the world," and that the country must come together to support the new monarch, King Charles III.
Clarence House later confirmed the king's title.
Truss finished her statement by saying "God save the king."
Charles, Britain's new king, expresses sadness at mother's death
Charles, Britain's new king, has made a statement after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," the statement says.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."
The official announcement
A statement released by Buckingham Palace announced the queen's passing and the ascension of her eldest son, Prince Charles, as the new king:
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.
Rainbow appears outside Buckingham Palace
As the world awaited news from Balmoral, where the senior members of the royal family gathered to be by the queen's side on Thursday, a rainbow appeared outside Buckingham Palace in London.