Pennsylvania Senate to hold its own hearings on East Palestine train derailment

CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Today in Beaver County, a Pennsylvania State Senate will hold its own hearing on the East Palestine train derailment.

Hosting the hearing is State Senator and former candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano.

EAST PALESTINE TRAIN DERAILMENT COVERAGE:

Senator Mastriano will be gathering testimony about the derailment to look into how local residents were affected and the emergency response.

That includes the subsequent controlled burn of the toxic chemicals after the Norfolk Southern train derailed near the Pennsylvania border on February 3.

The hearing will be at the Community College of Beaver County, beginning at 10 a.m.

Senator Mastriano is the chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.

The committee wants to get testimony from concerned residents, local leaders, agencies involved in the response, Governor Josh Shapiro's administration, and Norfolk Southern representatives.

However, it's still unclear if the company will be sending any representatives.

Mastriano recently visited the derailment site.

"We're on Leslie Run just below the city and it looks fine if you glance at it but watch what happens when you disturb the water bed, look at these chemicals, look at these colors...see, chemicals and it has kind of a butane smell to it," he said in a video.

Norfolk Southern has pledged to spend around $6 million to help affected residents and the company said they're partnering with multiple agencies and experts in the cleanup effort.

Meanwhile, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said yesterday that tests have shown East Palestine's municipal water and indoor air are free from containments associated with the derailment.

That said, many are still worried about what's in their air, whether they should drink the water, and if they can plant in their soil.

We'll have coverage of the hearing throughout the day.